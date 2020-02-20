Send Flowers Obituary

Jerome Hall aka Anthony Mapps died February 17, 2020. He was a loving father, brother, friend and uncle to so many. "Anthony" was the type who never met a stranger and always made you laugh. He is predeceased by his mother Cleo Holloway; son Jerome Mapps and sister Theresa Martin but leaves fond loving memories to his children Melissa, Techniquee, Anthony Jr., Justin, Jonathan, Leaundra, Charles, John and Juanita; siblings Angela Fogg, Barry McKelly and James McKelly. He will be buried in Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements.

Jerome Hall aka Anthony Mapps died February 17, 2020. He was a loving father, brother, friend and uncle to so many. "Anthony" was the type who never met a stranger and always made you laugh. He is predeceased by his mother Cleo Holloway; son Jerome Mapps and sister Theresa Martin but leaves fond loving memories to his children Melissa, Techniquee, Anthony Jr., Justin, Jonathan, Leaundra, Charles, John and Juanita; siblings Angela Fogg, Barry McKelly and James McKelly. He will be buried in Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 20, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close