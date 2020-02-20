Jerome Hall aka Anthony Mapps died February 17, 2020. He was a loving father, brother, friend and uncle to so many. "Anthony" was the type who never met a stranger and always made you laugh. He is predeceased by his mother Cleo Holloway; son Jerome Mapps and sister Theresa Martin but leaves fond loving memories to his children Melissa, Techniquee, Anthony Jr., Justin, Jonathan, Leaundra, Charles, John and Juanita; siblings Angela Fogg, Barry McKelly and James McKelly. He will be buried in Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 20, 2020