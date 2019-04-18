30, of Bradenton, Fl, transitioned on Apr 6, 2019. Visitation is from 5-8PM on Friday, Apr 19, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, Fl. Services are 11AM Saturday, Apr 20, at Mt. Raymond FGB Church, 2410 4th Ave E, Palmetto, with interment to follow in Palmetto. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 18, 2019