Jerome Ryba

September 21, 1935 - September 1, 2020

Palmetto, Florida -

Jerome Frank Ryba was born on Saturday, September 21, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan, the day the Detroit Tigers clinched the Pennant. He was the middle child and the only son of Frank and Martha Ryba. His beautiful soul slipped peacefully into the hands of our Lord on September 1, 2020, at his home in Palmetto, Florida with his loving wife, Sharlene Ryba at his side.

Those who may have met him at the gate of his new home are his parents, Frank and Martha Ryba, sister, Ann Marie Zajechowski and his son, Jerome F. Ryba Jr.

Jerry, (Papa), a child of God and all around great and loving man, will be missed by many including his daughter, Sheila (Nick) Stulak, grandchildren; Stephen Vashaw, Jennifer (Jim) Montgomery, step-grandchildren; Nicholas (Natalie) Stulak, Chris (Melissa) Stulak, thirteen great-grandchildren; sisters; Irene Stevens, Mary (Jim) Guidas and Barbara McNallen, as well as, many nieces, nephews and friends.

During his 84 years he lived life to its fullest, was always generous and never met a stranger. Jerry was the life of the party and always knew what to say to make you laugh; a man who made and kept friends with ease and was always finding the best in people.

Jerry and Sharlene shared many adventures during their 65 years of marriage. They started their lives together in Michigan two years after graduating from Dearborn High School. They resided in Detroit, Dearborn, Taylor, Westland, Garden City, Irish Hills and Edwardsberg. After retirement from the railroad and Air Force, they RV'd around the country and finally settled in their home of over 20 years in the Sunshine State.

A Memorial Mass will be held in the future at St. Laurence Catholic Church in Sugar Land, Texas. Should your heart be moved, a donation in Jerry's name can be made to the St. Joseph Food Pantry, 2704 33rd Avenue West, Bradenton, FL 34205.





