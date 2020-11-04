Jerry Busiere

April 15, 1934 - October 29, 2020

Parrish, Florida - Jerry Busiere, 86, passed away peacefully, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the LifeCare Center of Sarasota, with his family by his side. The family is extremely grateful for the excellent, loving care he received while at Life Care.

Jerry was born in West Terre Haute, Indiana on April l5, 1934.. He graduated from Wiley High School in Terre Haute in 1951. In 1955 he married Jean Rush, also from Terre Haute. They moved to the Sarasota-Bradenton area in 1957. In 1962 he opened the business of J&J Accounting which served the Bradenton and Sarasota areas for many years. In 1958 he was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and remained such until his death.

He is predeceased by his parents, Maurice & Carmen (Lake) Busiere, his 2 sons, Jeff and Jody Busiere, 2 grandsons, Daniel Davis & Craig Busiere. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jean Busiere, daughters, Jennie (Mike) Chancey, Joanie & Jan Busiere, 5 grandchildren, Christopher, Dustin, Angie, Cristi, Chad and 8 great-grandchildren, Karissa, Ethan, Julianna, Leni, Jackson, Braxton, Bodhi and Eli.





