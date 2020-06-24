Jerry Cates
Jerry Cates Jerry Cates, 79, passed away June 15, 2020. Jerry retired from the Public Works Department of Manatee County with 16 years of service. He was a member of Tadmor Shrine of Akron, OH and of Sahib Shrine of Sarasota, FL. He leaves his mother, Gladys Bostick; daughter, Kim (Ken) Smith; grandchildren; Bryan (Kali) Seckinger, Brittany Crihfield and devoted friend, Harry Mendenhall. There will be no Services. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers contributions to Shriners Hospital are appreciated. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com

Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.
