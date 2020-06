Jerry Cates Jerry Cates, 79, passed away June 15, 2020. Jerry retired from the Public Works Department of Manatee County with 16 years of service. He was a member of Tadmor Shrine of Akron, OH and of Sahib Shrine of Sarasota, FL. He leaves his mother, Gladys Bostick; daughter, Kim (Ken) Smith; grandchildren; Bryan (Kali) Seckinger, Brittany Crihfield and devoted friend, Harry Mendenhall. There will be no Services. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers contributions to Shriners Hospital are appreciated. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com