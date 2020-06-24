Jerry Cates
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Cates Jerry Cates, 79, passed away June 15, 2020. Jerry retired from the Public Works Department of Manatee County with 16 years of service. He was a member of Tadmor Shrine of Akron, OH and of Sahib Shrine of Sarasota, FL. He leaves his mother, Gladys Bostick; daughter, Kim (Ken) Smith; grandchildren; Bryan (Kali) Seckinger, Brittany Crihfield and devoted friend, Harry Mendenhall. There will be no Services. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers contributions to Shriners Hospital are appreciated. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory
(26th St. Chapel) - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 758-7788
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
June 24, 2020
Jessica Anne Young
Student
June 23, 2020
June 23, 2020
June 23, 2020
June 23, 2020
June 23, 2020
June 23, 2020
Kim and family so so sorry for your loss
Jami Kapper
June 23, 2020
In my heart forever!! I love you Dad
Kimberly Smith
Daughter
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved