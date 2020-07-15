Jerry J. Cape Jerry J. Cape, 82, of Sun City Center, FL died June 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Veanna; son, Dan and wife, Netti, of Bridgeport, NE; son Reed and wife, Shari, of Rochester, MN; daughter, Zona and husband, Greg, of Bastrop, TX; daughter, Shannon and fiancé, Wade, of Austin, TX; and daughter, Tina and husband, Kyle, of Saudi Arabia. He is also survived by one brother and two sisters and was preceded in death by one daughter, five brothers and three sisters. Mr. Cape is also survived by seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and multiple nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 2PM on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Ruskin, Florida. Social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Lewy Body Dementia Association for research.