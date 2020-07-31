Jerry Johnson

October 23, 1940 - July 26, 2020

Palmetto, Florida - Jerry Lee Johnson, 79, of Palmetto, FL passed away Sunday, July 26 at Tidewell Hospice. Jerry was born on October 23, 1940, in Elkhart, IN to Gerald and Ann Johnson.

He married the love of his life, Berni Johnson on March 17th, 1961, in Elkhart IN.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Berni Johnson; loving children; Craig (Aimie) Johnson and Randy (Kimberly) Johnson both of Bradenton, FL; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his brother, Sam (Linda) Johnson of Bradenton, FL. Jerry was preceded in death by both his parents.

Jerry was a police officer with the Elkhart Police Department. He and his wife Berni owned and operated Royal Pools in Elkhart, IN. He retired in 1983 to Anna Maria Island, FL with his wife Berni.

Jerry continued to work in Florida, manager of Foreign Car Parts, John Deer test site and Steve Lavely Law. Retired and was a familiar face at NAPA and Troyer Auto repair.

In honoring his wishes, cremaition with be done and a celebration of life to follow.





