Jerry Metz Amos Jerry Metz Amos, 84, of Parrish, Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020, with his loving wife, Marie by his side. Jerry was born to Dorothy Metz and Nicholas Amos in Omaha, Nebraska. Jerry spent his childhood in Winnetka, Illinois, where he attended New Trier High School. After graduating from the University of Nebraska, he entered the Navy as an officer in the flight program. While stationed in New Iberia, Louisiana, Jerry met and married Marie Bassin, where the couple began their 60 years together. As a Navy pilot, he flew the first Carrier-Based Airborne Tracer WF-1 ("Willy Fud") from aircraft carriers Essex and Randolph. One critical mission had Jerry and his crew locating Russian submarines off Cuba during the Missile Crisis. He continued his love of flying as a pilot for 35 years with American Airlines. When he wasn't flying, Jerry loved rebuilding old cars, boats, and houses. He enjoyed woodworking and remodeling the family home on South Shore Drive in Delavan, Wisconsin. Above all, Jerry enjoyed being out on the water, whether it was swimming in Lake Michigan as a child, boating and sailing with family on Delavan Lake, or retiring to the Gulf Coast of Florida where he loved taking his grandkids on day trips cruising the Intercoastal. Jerry is survived by his wife, Marie; children; Courtney Jones (Jeff Jones), Jerry Amos, Jr., (Chris Amos), Stephen Amos, and Alyson Morris (Jeff Morris). He will be greatly missed by his cherished grandchildren; David, Caroline, Madeline, Mikaela, Ted, Holden, Natasha, Isabel, and Grant; sister-in-law, Emma Fox, along with many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd St W, Bradenton, Florida. Military Honors and Inurnment at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota to follow. In place of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Southeastern Guide Dogs. Fund by visiting the website at

