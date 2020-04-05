Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Paul Perry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June 8, 1935 - March 24, 2020 Jerry was born In Chattanooga,Tennessee. He graduated from Berea College and Iowa State University and received his PhD from Syracuse University. He lived in Richmond, KY since 1974 and had a teaching career at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, KY as head of the Mass Communications Department. He retired to Holmes Beach, FL in 1995. He was a gifted writer, loving husband and father whose smile lit up any room. His faith in God was extraordinary and he served out his faith until the end of this life. He was a Deacon, Choir member and taught Sunday School at First Presbyterian Church in Bradenton, FL. He shared his faith in a gentle caring way with all who came in his path. He loved is family dearly. He married Barbara Peters Perry, his high school sweetheart, in September 2008. For several years they spent 6 months in her home in Arkansas and 6 months in Bradenton and in 2015 made Bradenton their permanent home. Jerry leaves behind 5 loving children: David Perry (Cecilia), Sean Perry (Laura Wick), Jessica McKinnon (Jason), 2 step children: Gary Gamble & Gina Gretz. a sister, Jane Stone (Robert) and 12 grandchildren and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Jerry W. Perry & Helen H. Perry, and wife the late Joan Shaw Perry. A Celebration of Life will take place in the future when travel is easier for out of state loved ones. Plans will be announced at that time. Arrangements under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes. Online condolences at



