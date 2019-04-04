49, of Bradenton, FL, transitioned on March 26, 2019. Visitation is 5-8PM Friday, April 5, 2019 at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W, Palmetto, FL. Services are 1PM Saturday, April 6, at Pentecostal Church of God, 304 Dr. MLK, Ave E Bradenton, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home. (941)722-4960
|
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 4, 2019