Jessi Lynn ClarkFebruary 19, 1981 - November 2, 2020Bradenton, Florida -Jessi Lynn Clark, age 39, passed away in Bradenton, Florida on November 2, 2020. She was born in Lee County, Florida. She was preceded by her father, Kirt Edward Clark, also preceded by her maternal grandmother, Joyce Cothern, her maternal grandfather, Ernest Yawn, her great-grandmother, Mary Cothern, her cousin, TJ Sellars, her paternal grandfather, Billy D. Clark, her uncle, Hilary David Armistead. She is survived by her son, Jeremy David Clark, her mother, Sabrina Lynn Yawn, her aunts; Captain Sandy Yawn, Kimberly Ann (Steve) Whitaker, her paternal grandmother, N. Jan Armistead, aunts; Jodi M. Armistead, Sharla A. (Samuel) Youngblood, Michelle (Mark) Dunham, great-aunt, Helen Johns, brothers; John Patrick Clark, Dustin Dwayne Clark, and James Dicky. One sister, Kellie Ann Coward. Cousins; Katie M. Roberts, Casey Whitaker, Nicholas Dunham, Shirley Cothern, Mark (Elana) Cothern, Boe Cothern, Chastity Cothern, Chad Cothern, Oliver Whitaker, Emalynn Roberts, Dylan Garst, Alexis Garst. Along with a very large family with many friends and cousins, eight nephews and five nieces.Services will be held at Church of the Cross officiated by Judy Wyllys on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 2-4PM. Attended by Griffith Cline Funeral Home.