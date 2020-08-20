Jesus Saldivar

June 8, 1945 - August 16, 2020

Bradenton, Florida -

Jesus Saldivar, 75, of Bradenton, Florida, was triumphantly ushered into the presence of His Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 16, 2020, with his wife and family at his side.

He was born to parents Santana and Maria Saldivar, on June 8, 1945, in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico. Jesus completed 4th grade and then opted to start a career as an agricultural engineer. God gave him a sharp mind, and he was able to memorize quickly and remember vivid details of past events. He learned to preach and play the guitar and often used his skills in ministering to the body of Christ.

He married Maria, the love of his life, in 1968. Jesus is survived by his beloved wife, Maria, children; Imelda, Esmeralda, Jesus Jr., David, Santana, Hilda, Samuel, Moises, Rosalynn, Ester, and Janet (and their respective spouses). He is also survived by thirty-five grandchildren.

Jesus was known for his commitment to Christ that evidenced itself in unconditional love for his family, compassion for those around him, deep humility, unquestioned integrity, and a constant song of joyful praise as he played his guitar. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed teasing and laughing. His love of baseball created great memories for the whole family, especially his sons.

The Viewing will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 5 p.m., and the Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Community Baptist Church, burial to follow at Manasota Memorial Park.







