Reverend Dr. Jiles Kirkland The Reverend Dr. Jiles Ellsworth Kirkland, age 91, of Waynesville, NC passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at JF Keever Solace Center. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Memorial Chapel at Lake Junaluska. Burial will follow at Green Hill cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A Reception will follow the Burial at Wells Events & Reception Center. The care of The Reverend Dr. Jiles Kirkland has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 1, 2020