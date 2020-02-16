Jill "Julie" Radatti Jill "Julie" Radatti, 53, passed away February 6, 2020 surrounded by her friends and family as they were praying with her. She was born November 6, 1966 in Norristown, Pennsylvania to the late Anthony Radatti and Connie (Ferst) Kneller. Julie came to Manatee County in 1999 and was Christian. Julie loved people, especially her family. She was sunshine on a cloudy day and a natural at joke telling. Making people laugh was her art and claim to fame. She loved to watch movies, go to amusement parks and museums, and spend time with her friends. Left to cherish her memory are her children, and step-children, David Weikle, Billy Weikle, Chrissy Weikle and Nettie Weikle; siblings, Joe Radatti, Gina Swenson and her husband, Andrew, Tony Radatti, Matt Radatti, Lori Radatti James, John Radatti and Damian Radatti. Arrangements are being handled for the family by Maloney Funeral Home. www.MFHcares.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 16, 2020