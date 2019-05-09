Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim (James) Maginot. View Sign Service Information Griffith Cline Funeral Home 720 Manatee Ave. W. Bradenton , FL 34205 (941)-748-1011 Send Flowers Obituary





On Monday, May 6, 2019 Jim (James) Maginot, loving husband, father of two, “Pops” of three, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 65. Jim was born on September 23, 1953 in Evanston, IL to Joseph and Shirley (Gillick) Maginot. In 1971 he moved to Tampa, FL where he attended the University of Tampa. While attending Bradenton Gospel Tabernacle he met the love of his life, Mary Anne (Sia). They were married September 29, 1979. Together, they raised two daughters, Andrea (Brendon) Kennedy and Jessica (Erik) Anderson. Jim was a devoted husband, often found behind the scenes supporting his wife at Nolan Middle School with her math department spaghetti dinner or another fundraiser. The turnout at these events was always higher if word got out Jim’s lasagna was on the menu. His passion and heart was cooking and serving others, as evidenced by the hours he joyfully spent each week planning, organizing and preparing Sunday afternoon dinner for his church family. As an employee of Furman’s Inc for 46 years, Jim worked his way up from employee, to store manager to District Manager / IT Specialist mentoring countless along the way. He always wore numerous hats, equally likely to be found moving equipment for a store renovation, on the line covering a short-handed store, or behind a computer supporting the business. The highlight of his year was family vacations on Martha’s Vineyard, where he was able to spend time with extended family and friends, and his three beautiful grandchildren- Riley (9), Ben (6), and Colin (2). Jim was preceded in death by his father, Joseph, and his mother, Shirley. He is survived by his wife Mary Anne, his two daughters, Andrea and Jessica, three grandchildren, his sisters Mary Jo, Diane, and Rita, as well as nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 10th, 2019 at Griffith Cline Funeral Home on 720 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, FL from 6-8 PM. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at Bradenton Gospel Tabernacle on 1218 7th Ave. E, Bradenton, FL 34208, at 11 AM. The family has requested donations to Bradenton Gospel Tabernacle in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be given at www.GriffithCline.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

