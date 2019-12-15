Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim Paris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Paris James Reginald Paris, Jr., 74, died on December 12, 2019, in Palmetto, FL. He was born in Bradenton on January 21, 1945 to Elsie Fischer Paris of Ellenton, FL and James Reginald Paris, formerly of Flatrock, NC. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Richard Paris. Jim Paris is survived by his wife of 54 years, Deanna Watson Paris, and two children: Julie Paris McNaughton (Joe) and James Reginald Paris III "Jake" (Erin), all of Palmetto. He also leaves five grandchildren: Jay McNaughton, Dylan Paris, Ella McNaughton, Maebry Paris and Wyatt McNaughton. Additionally, he is survived by his aunts: Lucille Fischer Husband of Ellenton, and Marti Fischer Standifer of Auburndale; his sister-in-law Melody Paris; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. "Jimmy" was a lifelong resident of Manatee County and grew up in Ellenton, FL, attending Ellenton Elementary School. A Christian, he attended the Ellenton United Methodist Church. He loved the outdoors and explored his small town where he was related to or knew everybody. He greatly admired his grandparents, Joseph and Hazel Fischer, who were his neighbors. He graduated in 1963 from Palmetto High School where he was an outstanding athlete excelling in football and track. He attended Manatee Junior College where he ran track. He was employed by National Cash Register for 6 years; then for Xerox Corp. for 28 years as a technician and attended the Xerox University in Leesburg, VA. Jim was an avid sport fisherman, winning several tarpon tournaments on the West Coast of Florida. He enjoyed hunting trips with friends, sharpshooting practice, and learning gunsmith techniques as a self-taught hobby. Before and after retirement, Jim was always busy with home improvement projects, landscaping, painting & finish carpentry. He & Deanna enjoyed travel, especially to Brevard, Hendersonville & Flatrock, North Carolina where his father's family still resides. Jim had an infectious laugh and always had a funny story to tell. His sense of humor was well known to all who knew him. Devoted to his family and friends, Jim was always eager to organize or host gatherings with classmates and extended family. Loyalty and integrity defined Jim's character and are traits that he instilled in his children and grandchildren. A visitation will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 19th followed by the service at 11:00 am at the Groover Funeral Home on Ellenton-Gillette Road in Ellenton. The Rev. Stephen Rasmussen of First United Methodist Church of Palmetto will officiate. A graveside service will follow at the Palmetto Cemetery at 10th St. and 14th Ave. West. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Palmetto, 330 11th Ave. West, Palmetto, FL 34221, or to the Manatee County Agricultural Museum, P.O. Box 1284, West, Palmetto, FL 34220.

