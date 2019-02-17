Jim Williams Jim Williams, 72, of Brasstown, NC., passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at his home. Jim was born June 18, 1946, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Ralph & Dorothy Williams. He was Methodist in faith & served his country bravely during the Vietnam War, enlisting in the U.S. Navy. In his spare time, Jim enjoyed working on his Hot Rod with his car buff friend Dave. Jim worked in sales at Sunset Cadillac (formally Tropical Cadillac). He worked as a bartender in the Diamond Lounge at Harrah's Valley River Casino. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Jerry Allen. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Jellel Williams; son, Brian James Williams; daughter, Christina (Curt) Parrish; sister, Nancy Kirkwood; brother, Dean Williams; four granddaughters, Haley Atkinson; Keara Atkinson; Taylor Parrish; Olivia Parrish; one grandson, Brian C. Williams. Arrangements were entrusted to Cochran Funeral Home of Murphy, NC. For more information go to www.cochranfuneral homes.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 17, 2019