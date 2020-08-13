1/1
Jo Ann Mock
1928 - 2020
April 21, 1928 - August 8, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Jo Ann Mock, age 92, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born April 21, 1928 in Tiffin, Ohio. Jo Ann worked as an office manager in the medical field for many years. She was an avid Bridge player as well as a volunteer in the community. She was also a faithful member of Bayshore Gardens Community Church for 57 years.
Jo Ann is survived by her loving daughter, Nancy J. Snow of Bradenton, FL and niece, Beverly Layton of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Harry F. Mock; parents, Gratton B and Hazel Deats; and two sisters; Connie and Marjorie.
A Visitation for Jo Ann will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:30AM at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park and Graveside Service at 11:00AM at Manasota Memorial Park, located at 1221 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, Florida 34203. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Bayshore Gardens Community Church, 6228 26th Street W, Bradenton, Florida 34207. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ManasotaMemorial.com for the Mock family.



Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
10:30 AM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park
AUG
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Manasota Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park
1221 53rd Ave East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(941) 755-2688
