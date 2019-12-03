Joan C. Goldin Joan C. Goldin, 79, of Lakewood Ranch, FL passed away on November 27, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice in Lakewood Ranch. Joan was born July 28, 1940 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Robert and Claire Lienert. She attended and graduated from St Agustine Academy in 1958. Joan worked as a driver's license examiner for the Illinois Secretary of State. She loved playing bunco, bingo and slots at the Casino. Joan is survived by her husband, Bob of Lombard, Illinois, her children; Ron, Renee, Becky, Bob Jr., Tony, Robin and Chris. She has eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Memorial donations can be made to the .
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 3, 2019