Joan E. Phelps Joan E. Phelps, 75, passed away on March 15, 2020. A resident of Bradenton, FL since 2009, she was born in Youngstown, OH, and employed by Nationwide Insurance for 30 years in corporate relations, marketing, and as a speech writer. After retirement, she became involved in publishing and co-authored a book on marketing for writers. After moving to FL, she volunteered at the Sarasota Opera. Ms. Phelps earned an MBA from Ashland University and a BA from Capital University. She was a member of Mensa Int'l. Family and friends will remember her ability to think outside the box, her love of music and sense of style, and her dedication to African Grey parrots (Koby and Rudy). She is survived by mother, Dora (Greene) Phelps and sister, Joyce Phelps, both of Bradenton, FL; sister, Janice Williams and brother-in-law, Mark Williams of Cleveland Heights, OH; and nephews; Bryce Merlin of Madison, OH, and Jesse Merlin of Seattle, WA. She was predeceased by father, Woodrow W. Phelps, and brother, James Bradley Phelps. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 17, 2020