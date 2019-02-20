Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joan Elizabeth (Chockla) Dutrow Joan Elizabeth (Chockla) Dutrow, 82, of Bradenton, Fla., formerly from New Derry, PA, passed away peacefully, Sunday, February 17, 2019. Born on March 8, 1936, the daughter of the late Stephen and Lillian (Sis) Chockla. Predeceased by her husband of 61 years, George William Dutrow; survived by daughters, Kim Purvis (Paul) and Mary Kay Custer (Butch); sister, Helen Moleski (Mike); grandchildren, William Brady (Brittany), Kristen Brady (Megan), and Matt Brady; great-grand-children, Lillian, Brooklyn, and Matt Jr., and niece, Susan Gardieff (Andy) and nephew, Stephen Moleski (Michael). Joan's last words to her family were that she was grateful and to let all of her friends and family know she loved them. A member of Trinity Lutheran Church, she loved her church and was an active long-time member. We would like to thank the staff of Bradenton Healthcare and Tidewell Hospice for the wonderful compassionate care you gave Joan in her last days. Graveside Service and Internment was 2:00PM, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Fogartyville Cemetery. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution can be made in her name to Trinity Lutheran Church 2200 26th St. W Bradenton, FL 34205. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com Funeral Home Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton

