Joan M. Erhardt (nee Demeter) Joan M. Erhardt (nee Demeter), 88, of Brewster, MA, Bradenton, FL, and formerly of Livingston, NJ, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Frederick E. Erhardt for 68 years. Joan worked as a nursery school teacher and then, after having received a Masters Degree, as a Special Education teacher in both Livingston and Hanover Township schools for many years. Upon her retirement, she was a substitute Special Education teacher in Brewster. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and knitting, and was an active participant in Share-A-Craft in Bradenton. She made numerous preemie quilts and knit caps for charity. Joan also loved reading, cats, and feeding the birds. She also was an active member in the Trailer Estates Covenant Church (FL) in addition to attending Brewster Baptist Church, and Cape Cod Covenant Church. She will be remembered as a generous, giving person by her many friends in Florida and Brewster, and missed for her baking skills at many fundraising events. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three children, Keith Erhardt of Brewster, Carol Erhardt of Falmouth, Beth Erhardt Hesse and husband, Robert of Canton, OH, her younger brother, Paul Demeter of New Jersey, as well as many other loving extended family members. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Trailer Estates Covenant Church, Bradenton, FL, or one of the other churches listed above. For more information please visit

