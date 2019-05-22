Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan M. Meyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan M. Meyer April 5, 1941- May 17, 2019 Joan M. Meyer, 78, of Palmetto, FL departed for Heaven early morning on May 17, 2019. Born in Glen Ridge, NJ, she and her family moved to Bradenton from West Caldwell, NJ in 1976. She is survived by her husband, William Sr. of Palmetto; sons, Steven of Bradenton and James of Parrish. Her oldest son, William Jr., was called to Heaven on March 9, 2012. She is also survived by 7 granchildren; Corre from near Madrid, Spain, Kyle of Bradenton, Megan Dillion from near Austin, TX, William III of Bradenton, Jacob Henry-Meyer of Sarasota, Caleb of Parrish and Lucas of Parrish. Adding to her legacy is her 5 surviving great-grandchildren. Service to celebrate The Life of Joan will be held at Skyway Memorial Gardens, 5200 U.S. Highway North, Palmetto, FL 34221 starting with a brief visitation at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Online obituary

