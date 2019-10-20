Joan Pentheny

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - The Brewer Family
Service Information
Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes
1190 S. Broad St
Brooksville, FL
34601
(352)-796-4991
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joan Pentheny 87, of Bradenton, Florida; formerly of Spring Hill, Florida passed away October 3, 2019. She enjoyed painting, gardening, and traveling. Joan is predeceased by her husband, Harold O. Pentheny, who passed away in 2001, and her son, Thomas P. Johnston. She is survived by her daughter, Pat Bluestein, of Plantation, FL; four grandchildren, Thomas H. Johnston and his wife, Michelle, of Land O' Lakes, FL; Melissa A. Scott and her husband, Harold, of Wimauma; Eric Bluestein and his wife, Mariela, of Miami, FL; Lauren Bluestein of Miami, FL; six great- grandchildren; her companion, Robert Reilly of Bradenton, FL; loving family and friends. Visit www.brewerfuneral.com to leave a condolence. 352-796-4991.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Brooksville, FL   (352) 796-4991
funeral home direction icon