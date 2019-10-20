Joan Pentheny 87, of Bradenton, Florida; formerly of Spring Hill, Florida passed away October 3, 2019. She enjoyed painting, gardening, and traveling. Joan is predeceased by her husband, Harold O. Pentheny, who passed away in 2001, and her son, Thomas P. Johnston. She is survived by her daughter, Pat Bluestein, of Plantation, FL; four grandchildren, Thomas H. Johnston and his wife, Michelle, of Land O' Lakes, FL; Melissa A. Scott and her husband, Harold, of Wimauma; Eric Bluestein and his wife, Mariela, of Miami, FL; Lauren Bluestein of Miami, FL; six great- grandchildren; her companion, Robert Reilly of Bradenton, FL; loving family and friends. Visit www.brewerfuneral.com to leave a condolence. 352-796-4991.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 20, 2019