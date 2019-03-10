Joan "Jody" Schultz

Obituary
Joan 'Jody' Schultz Joan 'Jody' Schultz, age 86, passed away peacefully at Tidewell Hospice, March 4, 2019. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Bradenton Blue Foundation.com, donated to the honor/In Memory of, Joan Schultz, specifically to the K-9 Unit. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 10, 2019
