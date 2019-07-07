Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan W. Howe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Warner Howe (94) born November 25, 1924 of Palmetto, FL died peacefully on June 26, 2019. A memorial celebration will be held at her home on July 14, 2019 from 1pm-4pm. Friends may contact her son or daughters for further information. Memorial contributions should be made in her name to mourner's preferred charities. Mrs. Howe was born in Rochester, NY. She spent much of her life in Spencerport, NY where she raised her family. Later in life, she moved to Odessa, NY and from there to Palmetto, FL in 1992. She was a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology class of 1947. She was a member of St. John Episcopal Church in Odessa, NY. Since living in Manatee County, she has been active in the Manatee Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and was a member of the Theater Guild of Bradenton, FL. She maintained her membership in the American Legion Women's Auxiliary of Odessa, NY Post #676. She is survived by three children, her daughter Jo Lee Davenport of Johnstown, NY and her significant other Jerry Houck, son Philip Warner Howe and his wife Teresa of Palmetto, FL and daughter Donna Marie Corona and her husband Thomas of Tampa, FL. She is also survived by her granddaughter Holly Corona Groth and great granddaughter Kayla of Hamlin, NY; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Lee M. Warner who died in 2001 in Rainbow Lake, NY and her husband Donald J. Howe who died in 1992 in Parrish, FL.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close