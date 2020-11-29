1/
JoAnn C. Ramey
1931 - 2020
JoAnn C Ramey,
April 18, 1931 - November 15, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - JoAnn C. Ramey, age 89, of Bradenton, FL went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 15, 2020. She was born April 18, 1931 in Palmetto, FL to the parents of Estille Maurice Kutz and Anna Mae Garcia Melvin and graduated from Manatee County High School in 1949. She was a member of First Christian Church in Bradenton, FL.
Joann is predeceased by husbands; Warren Edwards and William Ramey. She is survived by son, Steve Edwards of Palm Bay, FL, daughters; Susan Edwards-McKie of Cambridge, England and Rachel Edwards Kupice of Spokane, WA, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Per JoAnn's request there will be no services. Memorials may be made in to the First Christian Church 1815 18th Ave W., Bradenton, FL 34205. Condolences may be made on line by visiting www.shannonfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel (The original funeral home of Manatee County).



Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 28, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family and friends of JoAnn. May you be comforated by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
