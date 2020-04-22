Joanne E. McInnis Joanne McInnis, 92, died April 19, 2020, at Manatee Springs Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Born in Oil City, PA on December 12th, 1928. Joanne graduated from Penn State University. She divorced Edward George Humeny and remarried James "Sausha" McInnis. Joanne taught guitar, piano, & banjo in Sarasota for many years, was the editor of the Shady Lady Magazine, and was a Daughter of the American Revolution. She was predeceased by her parents, Victor and Opal Kohlman, and her brother, Richard Kohlman. She is survived by her children; Sharyn Baxley, Nancy Purvis, Richard Humeny, and Robert Humeny; grandchildren; Jeremy Purvis, Jonathan and Katrina Humeny, Kailey, Korey, Blake, and Shelby Humeny; niece and nephew, Kim and George Kohlman.

Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 22, 2020.