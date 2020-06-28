Joanne "Joan" Groom (nee, Mocharski) Joanne "Joan" Groom (nee, Mocharski), loving wife and mother of two, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 83. Joanne was born November 27, 1936 in Throop, PA to Joseph and Anna (Liptai) Mocharski. On September 9, 1961, she wed the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Groom, with whom she would enjoy 55 years of marriage and raised two children; Valerie and Chuck. After living in Sterling Heights, MI for 30+ years, they moved to Palmetto, FL in 2001. Joanne was known for her warm smile and cheerful hospitality; the perfect yin to Bob's yang. Together, they traveled extensively throughout North America and parts of Europe. Known alternately as the "Snack Lady" or the "Jell-O Shot Lady" at her boat club and park residence, Joanne generously welcomed all with food and drink. She was an active parishioner at Holy Cross Catholic Church. She will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Dorothy; two children; Valerie (David) and Chuck (Karin); two grandchildren; Laura and Jonathon, and several nieces and nephews. Joanne is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Jack. A Memorial Mass will be held for Joanne 10:00AM, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church 505 26th Street West, Palmetto, FL 34221. Brown & Soms Funeral Homes & Crematroy 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.