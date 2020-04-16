Joanne McClellan
Joanne McClellan Joanne McClellan, 81, of Bradenton, Florida passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Joanne was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 8, 1938 to John and Veronica Sabo. She worked for many years at Michigan Consolidated Gas Company. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 38 years, William McClellan. Joanne is survived by her loving friends. No Local Services to be held at this time.

Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 16, 2020.
