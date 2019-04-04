JoAnne Radtka

JoAnne Radtka JoAnne Radtka, 90, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019. She was born in Parkersburg , WV to Clyde and Minnie Prince. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Rudy Radtka; her three children, Betsy (Mark) Phelps, Bradene- ton, FL; Kay (Steve) Sorg, Naples, FL; and Bruce (Francine) Radtka, Bradenton, FL; and two grandsons, four great grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. JoAnne was a very active longtime member of Kirkwood Presbyterian Church. She was an animal lover and rescued many dogs throughout her life. She was also an avid reader. A Private Service was held. Memorial donations may be made to the , Gulf Coast Chapter, 14010 Roosevelt Blvd., #709, Clearwater, FL 33762.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
