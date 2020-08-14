Joe Allen Wheat

January 15, 1958 - July 28, 2020

NORTH PORT, FL - Joe Allen Wheat, 62, passed away Tuesday July 28, 2020. Joe was born in Bogalusa, LA.

Joe was preceded to heaven by his mother, Sydney Hayman Wheat. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Valorie Walters Wheat of North Port, FL; sons; Barrett Allen Wheat of North Port, FL and Jarrod Cole Wheat and his wife, Ashley of Oviedo, FL; two grandchildren; Olivia Grace and Ethan James; his father, Joe Ray Wheat of Union City, TN and sisters; Kathy Wheat Vowell of Martin, TN and Cindy Wheat Ferguson of South Fulton, TN. Joe has a large loving family extending across FL, GA, TN, LA, AL, TX, and MS.

Joe worked in the Energy industry his entire career. He was a member of West Bradenton Baptist Church.





