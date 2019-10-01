Joel David Parks Jr. Joel David Parks Jr., known by those closest to him as "Bubby", was born February 17, 1989 in Bradenton, Florida to Toshia and Joel. He left this world on September 21, 2019. Those who knew Bubby quickly realized what a special person he was. During his lifetime he was heavily involved in the community as a part of Easter Seals and the Miracle League and touched the lives of many. As said by his mother Toshia, Bubby "was the light of any room he walked into" and to him, "everyone was a friend". In passing, Bubby was reunited with father, Joel and survived by mother, Toshia, step-father, Jim, maternal grandparents, Cathy and Jim Leeper, sisters, Bonnie and Amber, and brother, Toby. He is greatly missed. His Celebration of Life is Thursday, October 3rd, 2019. It will be held at The Salvation Army of Venice, located at 1051 Albee Farm Road. There is a Reception at 12:30 PM and the Service will begin at 1:30PM. For more information call 941-484-6227.

