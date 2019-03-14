Joel Matthew Berkner was born November 25, 1953 to his parents Joseph and Zelda Berkner in Detroit, Michigan. He worked as a television repairman for over twenty years and always found time to support his children in everything that they did. Joel enjoyed telling stories that would keep people laughing and he had a fondness for wolves and wildlife. He loved his daughters and grandkids more than anything. He is preceded in death by his parents but leaves fond memories to his Daughters: Traci (Jim) Morris and Jami (Paul) Pasqualicchio; Sister: Sylvia Smith; Brother: Daniel Berkner and 7 grandchildren: Ben, Seth, Samantha, Abi, Paul, Christopher and Antonio. Service 11am Saturday at Skyway Community Chapel 512 Palm View Road Palmetto. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements 941-782-8193. www.apostlefuneralhomes.com
Apostle I Funeral Home
2403 14th St W
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 782-8193
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 14, 2019