Joel V. Henry, Jr., age 56, died on July 4, 2019. Born September 10, 1962, in Bradenton to Joel V. Henry, Sr. and Corinne M. Henry. He is preceded in death by his mother and is survived by his father, Joel V. Henry, Sr. and stepmother, Jean Henry; sister, Patricia Joliceour; brothers, Brian Henry and Rogelio Agredano, USMC; 3 children, son, Dustin Carico, and daughters, Angela Henry and Jennifer Henry; and 1 grandson, Grayson Henry. He will be remembered by many as a good friend. Services will be conducted at Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, 720 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, on Fri., July 19th. Visitation is 2-2:30 PM; Memorial service at 2:30 PM with Joel V. Henry, Sr., officiating. Condolences to the family may be made to www.GriffithCline.com. Memorial contributions for the family may be made through East Bradenton Church of Christ C/O 219 Crescent Ct. E., Bradenton, FL 34208.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 14, 2019