John A. Fletcher John A. Fletcher of Palmetto, FL, peacefully passed on September 7, 2019 at the age of 94. He was born in Rubonia, FL, on June 4th, 1925, to George R. and Anna R. (Abbey) Fletcher. John moved to Vermont with his mother when he was nine years old. He stayed with his uncle on their farm until he was 17. He joined the US Navy in 1942, and served in the Mediterranean and the Philippines in WWII. Upon returning from service, he moved to Connecticut, where he met his wife, Virginia M. Davidson (deceased 2011) of New Milford. They married on May 3, 1947, and settled down in New Milford. John started work as a lineman for the Connecticut Light and Power Company, where he moved up in the Company to Sales. After retiring at age 55, he and Virginia moved back to Florida. They are survived by their six children, Jacqueline A. Coolbeth, Gary A. (Jolene ) Fletcher, George W. Fletcher, Kathleen M. Fletcher, Alice F. (Douglas) Tompkins, John "Bub" R. (Genna) Fletcher, and fifteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. A Visitation for Mr. Fletcher will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 1PM to 2PM with a Funeral Service to follow at 2PM at First Baptist Church of Gillette. Arrangements by Groover Funeral Home.

