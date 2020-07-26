John A. Holbrook

July 18, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - John A. Holbrook, 91, of Bradenton, Florida passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 leaving this earth a better place because he was in it. He has left us to appreciate the good man he was - far too soon and much too fast, leaving us with only the peace in knowing - he is in heaven with so many of the people he loved, adored and missed deeply in his sole. John was born May 9th, 1929 and grew up through his teenage years in the farm country of Eastern Maryland. After attending Rising Sun High School, he served in the United States Marine Corp. He served proudly and from that time forward, carried with him the values, integrity and commitment as a true Marine and patriot of our country. After many years on the roads as a trucker, he settled down to more local trucking after rekindling the grade school romance with the love of his life - Lillian. With Lillian by his side, he embraced her children and family with love, kindness and care that never wavered and remained always present long after her passing.

After his service in the Marine Corp, John located to Florida where he dove into a career as a trucker to see the country he loved so much as he ventured millions of miles across the mountains and farm lands. From his family roots, John never let go of the affinity he had for the farmland which led to his passion of the Farmall tractor. When not outside walking through tractor shows, John was mostly at home enjoying his other passion of western and war films that represented honorable men fighting for a good causes. John is loved by his family and will forever be remembered for so many reasons, of which his love for all of us warmed our hearts as he ensured we knew he was there for us. Anything we would need, he would be the first to step forward to say "what can I do for you".

He is survived by many family members from Maryland, Florida, Texas and other parts around country, his loving brothers; Donald, Buddy and Bill Holbrook, his children; Denise, Debi and Michael, twelve grandkids, twenty-four great-grandkids and six great-great-grandkids.

Due to the need for safety from the rampaging virus, the family is planning a virtual memorial service to be announced.







