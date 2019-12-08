John A. "Jack" Shaffer John A. "Jack" Shaffer, 87, of Bradenton, Florida passed away surrounded by family on December 5, 2019. John is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Annette (Griffin) Shaffer, daughter, Sandi LaMania, son, Alan (Cheryl) Shaffer, daughter, Karen (Dale) Jasmer, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, as well as, several nieces and nephews. Born in 1932 in Altoona, PA, John served four years in the U. S. Navy and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 30 years of service. He loved the Lord, his family, and using his creative mind and hands to tinker, repair, build, and play. A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held in the West Bradenton Baptist Church Chapel on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, c/o West Bradenton Baptist Church. Deepest appreciation is extended to Casa Mora Memory Care and Tidewell Hospice staff for their care.

