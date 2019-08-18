Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Allan Mitchell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Allan Mitchell, 76, of Bradenton, FL, made his journey home on August 12, 2019. We are sure the song “Here Comes the Sun” rang out as he entered the heavenly gates. John was born on April 26 1943 in Minneapolis, MN, to David and Mary (Gazda) Mitchell. John spent his career in the fine jewelry and antique business for the past 40+ years. And he’d like to let everyone know, “There’s 122 shopping days left until Christmas!” John is preceded in death by his life partner, Ronald G. Stevens; parents, David and Mary Mitchell and brothers, James and David Mitchell. John is survived by his brother, Earl (Shirley) Mitchell; his nephew, Tim (MaryBeth) Mitchell; special niece/Godchild, Teresa (CJ) Bockes; niece, Tracy (Josh) McDonald; niece, Meghan (Eric) Kratzinger and niece, Shannon Powers. He is also survived by 8 great nephews, 2 great nieces and 1 great-great nephew. A Funeral Service will be held at Saints Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, Bradenton, FL at 9:30AM Friday, August 23rd, 2019 in the Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. Condolences may be shared to



