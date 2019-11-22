JOHN ALLEN HEMSTREET July 30, 1927 to November 15, 2019 Born in Gloversville, NY to Clarence and Hazel Hemstreet, John has one Sister, Helen Smith of Bradenton Florida. In 1942, at the age of 15, along with some 400,000 high school students, he signed up to build scaled model aircraft to aid the war effort in enemy aircraft identification. For this he was awarded honorary rank of "Cadet" by the U.S. Navy Bureau of Aeronautics. When he reached the age of 17, he signed up to join the U.S. Navy and served aboard a Navy transport delivering supplies to support the war effort in the Pacific. After the war he married Elizabeth (Jane) Wessell (deceased 1976). They had four daughters; Judy Longden (deceased 1983), Janet McViney Berg, Jacklyn Cartwright Davis, and JoAnne Ward Keene (deceased 2002). The family moved to Hingham, Massachusetts where the girls went to school and Jack and Jane started an antique store. In 1977 he married Frances Barker, together they raised Frances' five children; Susan, Katherine, Daniel, Brendon and Kevin. Jack loved the ocean enjoying sailing and fishing. He played, guitar, organ, banjo and sang in barbershop quartets including the Suncoast mummers. Upon retirement he was an amateur lapidarian and jewelry maker. His quick wit and love of life and nature will be much missed by those who knew him. John has ten grandsons from he and Jane's four girls; John and Keith Longden; Brandon and Ryan Ward; Michael Hemstreet Cartwright; Brian, Todd, and Craig McViney; Thomas and Korie Keene; as well as great-grandchildren. Family and friends please join us December 6th, 2019 from 2 to 5PM for a casual afternoon Celebrating his Life at G.T. Bray Park #6 Whispering Pines Pavilion, Bradenton, FL.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 22, 2019