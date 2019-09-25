Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Anthony Moro. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Anthony Moro John Anthony Moro, 93, of Bradenton, FL, passed away peacefully at home with family on September 20, 2019. John was born and raised in Columbus, OH, where he resided for 40 years before moving to Towson, MD. John was the Director of Physical Facilities at the Sheppard & Enoch Pratt Hospital until his retirement when he and his wife moved to Bradenton, FL in 1994. John served in the Navy during WWII, proudly serving on an aircraft carrier, the USS Hancock. He was an avid golfer, gardener, Ohio State Buckeye and Woody Hayes fan. Most of all John was a great husband to his wife, Emma for 65 years, a proud father of six boys, a leader and inspiration to his sons, nine grandchildren and ten great- grandchildren. He was a calm and caring man who never knew a stranger and all were his friends. Survived by wife, Emma; six sons, John (Catherine), James (Michele), Gabriel (Michelle), Patrick, Anthony (Charlotte) and Joseph Moro (Pamela). Visitation will be held 5-7PM, Friday, September 27, 2019, at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel, 5624 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34207. A Memorial Mass will be held 9:30AM Monday, September 30, 2019 at Saints Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. In lieu of flowers a donation made be made to Saints Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. Private condolences may be left at

