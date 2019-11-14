JOHN B. SIMPSON John B. Simpson, Palmetto, Florda, passed away on November 11, 2019. He was born on July 18, 1934 to parents, Sterling and Lucile Simpson. His first wife, Dorothy, predeceased him in death. He is survived by wife, Carolyn Simpson, children; John S. Simpson, Sandy Ramsey, grandson, Benjamin, step-children; Bryan Heath, Michelle Bien and Jill Dodson. Jack owned two hearing aid businesses in Lorain and Cleveland, Ohio. He was a 32 Degree Mason in the John W. Barkley Lodge #621 in North Olmsted, Ohio, since 1959. A member of Al Koran Shriners, a member of the International Hearing Society since 1954. He served as an officer and member of the board of directors of the Fairway Trace Condo Association and was a member of the Terra Ceia Island Methodist Church. He was a avid bridge player, playing in many bridge clubs at Anna Maria Island, Bradenton and in Palmetto, Florida. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.

