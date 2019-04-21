Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Berl Ford. View Sign

John Berl Ford On April 13, 2019, retired Air Force Master Sergeant John Berl Ford earned his final set of wings. He was born on October 4, 1925, in Hartford Tennessee, one of five children of Cephus Ford and Allie Raines Ford. He grew up on the family farm with his siblings, Robert, Reuben, Maxine and Herbert Ford. As a young fellow, he moved to New Jersey to find work, initially finding factory work. He ultimately made the decision to serve his country in 1943, initially serving in the Navy. He later joined the Air Force and served during World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. He loved serving his country, which gave him the opportunity to travel worldwide as an aerial photographer, including flying aerial photographic missions during the Cuban Crisis. He accumulated over 5000 hours of flight time and retired from the Air Force in 1969. He then served his country for more than 20 years as a Federal civilian, initially working for the National Hurricane Center (NOAA) in Miami, Florida, and also at the Department of the Navy in Washington, DC. His love of country extended also to his fellow veterans who served. After retiring from a Military and Civilian career he stayed active by creating a "hobby" as a devoted informal advocate to help his fellow veterans become educated about veterans benefits and advising them to seek out the Disabled American Veterans Organization (DAV). He was so skilled in his one on one informal marketing campaign that he received a number of cards and letters throughout the remainder of his life from veterans who wished to express their appreciation for his help guiding them in the direction to obtain benefits. He was a member of the DAV, American Legion, VFW, and NARFE organizations. He was recognized by American Legion Post 309, Palmetto, FL on his 90th birthday which surprised and greatly pleased him. Earlier when he was 87, his local Homeowners Association also recognized his efforts helping veterans since he was regularly seen around Parrish, FL, and the surrounding area offering information packages and encouraging his fellow veterans to submit claims. As a family man, he was the ultimate role model on how to live a courageous, proud, and respectful life, while at the same time being humble, kind hearted and generous. He was known to also be a "character" and a joker, while also living a life of honesty and unwavering principles. He could also be quick to make his opinion known if he felt more structure or organization was called for, while his social abilities, jokes, and quick wit created many smiles and laughter. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Lillian Crocker Ford of 69 years, and his daughter, Bonnie Acoveno and son-in-law, Kevin. He is also survived by his grandson, David M. Leapley, step-grandchildren, Kevin Acoveno Jr., Colby Acoveno, and Courtney Townsend, and their families. His grand-daughter, Amy Acoveno predeceased him in 2015. He has ten great-grandchildren: Hailey Leapley, Natalie Meabon, Sydney, Emma, Joshua, and Maddie Townsend, and Leah, Ethan, Kaitlyn, and Tyler Acoveno. Throughout their school years, a number of them and other young extended Ford family members have done history projects, using his life experiences as a way of learning and reporting on military history. He was delighted as a great grandfather and as a great uncle to share his experiences with them. Services will be held at Groover Funeral Home, 1400 36th Avenue East, Ellenton, FL 34222. Visitation will be on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5:00PM-7:00PM. Service and Committal dedication with military honors will be on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:30AM. Memorial contributions to the Disabled American Veterans Organization (DAV) in memory of John B. Ford are welcomed at

