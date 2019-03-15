Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Burl Turbeville Jr.. View Sign

John Burl Turbeville Jr. John Burl Turbeville, Jr., went to be with his Savior on March 12, 2019. Born May 1, 1930, Burl was a third generation, lifelong resident of Manatee County. He was proud to be a part of the early Manatee County history and heritage and was a 1948 graduate of Bradenton High School. Burl was the first employee of the Manatee County Mosquito Control. He retired from Florida Power and Light. Burl was saved at the age of 13 at Manatee Baptist Church. He was a charter member of West Bradenton Baptist Church and an active member of First Baptist Church of Bradenton. He served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and Youth Leader. He was loved by all who knew him. Burl is survived by his wife of 72 years, Marjorie (Pollard); his three children, Toni (Ron) Shroyer of Bradenton, FL, Cathy (Gary) Russ of Myakka, FL and John Turbeville, III of Bradenton, FL; his sister, Yvonne (Joe) Pence of Winter Park, FL; five grandchildren, Shane (Betsy) Russ, Amy (Mark) Shroyer Royall, Jaimee Russ Gray, Courtney (Jeremy) Russ Kersey, and Jill Shroyer; 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Memorial Visitation 3:00PM-4:00PM Sunday, March 17, 2019 with Celebration of Life to follow at 4:00PM at First Baptist Church, 1306 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209 is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Bradenton, FL. Condolences may be made to

