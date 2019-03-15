Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John C. Pearson. View Sign

John C. Pearson John C. Pearson, 60, passed away Monday, March 11th, 2019 at his home in Palmetto, Florida. Close family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life ceremony on Saturday, March 16th, 2019. John was born on March 25th, 1958 in Grand Forks, ND and grew up in Alexandria, VA. He attended T.C. Williams High School and received a B.S. in Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He held a Commercial Pilot license with multiple aircraft ratings, including multi engine. After graduation, John went to work at Hensen Airlines before moving onto US Airways and then American Airlines working in various capacities in Marketing and Planning. John retired in 2016 and moved to Florida where he enjoyed fishing and golf. He is survived by his wife, Karen Pearson, his mother, Joyce Pearson, his brother, Jay Pearson, his sister, Charlynn and husband, Gregory Willis.

John C. Pearson John C. Pearson, 60, passed away Monday, March 11th, 2019 at his home in Palmetto, Florida. Close family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life ceremony on Saturday, March 16th, 2019. John was born on March 25th, 1958 in Grand Forks, ND and grew up in Alexandria, VA. He attended T.C. Williams High School and received a B.S. in Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He held a Commercial Pilot license with multiple aircraft ratings, including multi engine. After graduation, John went to work at Hensen Airlines before moving onto US Airways and then American Airlines working in various capacities in Marketing and Planning. John retired in 2016 and moved to Florida where he enjoyed fishing and golf. He is survived by his wife, Karen Pearson, his mother, Joyce Pearson, his brother, Jay Pearson, his sister, Charlynn and husband, Gregory Willis. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close