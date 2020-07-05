1/2
John D. Bacon
John D. Bacon 3-17-26-6-18-20 Dad passed away at home peacefully from stage 4 renal disease. He was predeceased by his one and only love, his wife of 68 years, Irene, and his granddaughter, Reyna Cartwright. He leaves behind his daughter, Debbie Bacon; son, Norman (Butch) Bacon and the granddaughter he adored, Rachelle Goodwin; also two very special friends in his life, Gary Niles and Jake Spooner. Dad was a Quartermaster in the U.S. Navy where he proudly served during World War II (the big one as he so often said) on the LSMR 196. He was the navigator and was in the first wave of Okinawa. After leaving the Navy he served eight years in the Naval Reserves while starting his career at The Flint Journal, Flint, MI. He worked there from 1948-1988 retiring as the Circulation Director eventually retiring to Bradenton Beach, FL. Dad lived life with gusto never missed going to a party or having one. He loved barbecuing, boating, motorcycles (having 27 in his lifetime) and tooling around on his golf cart in his later years. Dad was devoted to his family and friends, always ready to lend a hand or give some good 'ol fashioned solid advice. He will be especially missed by all for his jokes, his laughter, wisdom and great stories. A Burial at the Sarasota National Cemetery will take place in the Fall. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Tidewell Hospice or a Veterans organization of your choice. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com

Published in Bradenton Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
