John D. BaconMarch 17, 1926 - June 18, 2020Bradenton, Florida - John D. Bacon, due to Covid-19 we had to postpone Dad's Services. The Bacon family would like you to join them on 12:30PM, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery to say our final goodbyes. A luncheon will follow with the location to be announced. We hope all who knew him will attend. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com