John E. Lay
May 31, 1956 - July 30, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - John Edward Lay, age 64, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, FL. He was born May 31, 1956 to Clemons & Lola June (Ellis) Lay in Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his father, Clemons Lay. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife, Sheila R. (Straley) Lay of 30 years; sons; John A. (Denise) Lay of Centerville and Jacob P. (Corinne) Lay of Palmetto, FL; mother, Lola June Lay of Union; three grandchildren; siblings; Lois (Terry) Stout of Batavia, IL, Mike (Andrea) Lay of Raleigh, NC and Sue (Thomas) Gauvey of West Milton and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. John worked and retired from AAMCO as a transmission specialist. He also loved riding his Harley Davidson, working on race cars and bowling. The family will receive friends from 10-11AM on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 11:00AM. Burial will follow in Minnich Cemetery, Union. Memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association
, 4050 Executive Park Dr, Suite 402, Cincinnati, OH 45241.
